SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,369 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $66,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 1.0 %

SLCA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.37.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.