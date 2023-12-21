SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Trims Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SunCoke Energy worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 295,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 976,760 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,171. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $890.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

