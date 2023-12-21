Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $436.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

