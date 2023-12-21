Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $322.19

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.19, but opened at $315.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $314.46, with a volume of 1,112,693 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $8,938,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $186,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

