Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 99.73% and a negative net margin of 354.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,867,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 88,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

