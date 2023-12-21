Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

SYY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 318,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

