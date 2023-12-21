Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.0% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $417,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,436. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

