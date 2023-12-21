The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %
BA opened at $264.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $266.13.
BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
