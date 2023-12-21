The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after buying an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after buying an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.23 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $266.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.05.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

