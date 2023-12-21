The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 135,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $248.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

