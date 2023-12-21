The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.39.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

