The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Reduced by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.