Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 54 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $534.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.92. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

