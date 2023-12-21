Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 16,024 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of DKNG opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

