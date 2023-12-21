Touchstone Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. F5 makes up 10.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

