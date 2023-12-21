TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Raised to $4.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.56. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. As a group, analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 434.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

