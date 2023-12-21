Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 2,302,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,157,795 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -374.99%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.