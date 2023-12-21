Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,180 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 251% compared to the average volume of 621 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,566,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 3,269,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,074. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

