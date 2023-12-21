Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

