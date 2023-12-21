Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 86,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,595,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,432,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

