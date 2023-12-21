Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

