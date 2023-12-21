Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,579 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after buying an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

