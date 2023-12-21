Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

