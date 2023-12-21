Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $598,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,601 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after purchasing an additional 247,773 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DFAU opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

