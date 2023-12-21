Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

