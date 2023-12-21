Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

