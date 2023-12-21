Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

