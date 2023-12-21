Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 391 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.