United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

