United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $567.25. 49,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $582.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.