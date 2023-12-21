United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,376,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 7,527,432 shares.The stock last traded at $49.31 and had previously closed at $49.59.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,318 shares of company stock worth $13,209,655. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 88.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 440.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 154,156 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

