UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 7.6 %

UTSI opened at $3.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

