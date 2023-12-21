Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Sells £6,336,000 in Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £6,336,000 ($8,013,152.90).

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 193 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 1-year low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($2.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 181.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.97.

Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is -2,363.64%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

