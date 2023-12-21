Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOX opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $118.43.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

