Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.6% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.