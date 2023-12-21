Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,470 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

