Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lessened by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 12.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,728. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

