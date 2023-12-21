Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

