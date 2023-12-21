Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,899,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

