Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

