Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.11

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 418546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.