Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND remained flat at $73.63 on Thursday. 1,004,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,875. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

