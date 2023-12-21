Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,149,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 23.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,465,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

