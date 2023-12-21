Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

