Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

