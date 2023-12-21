Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VTV stock opened at $147.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

