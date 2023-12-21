Veery Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,405 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

