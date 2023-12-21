Veery Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veery Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,210,000 after acquiring an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,925. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.