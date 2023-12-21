Veery Capital LLC Has $756,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

