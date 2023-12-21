Veery Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,177,000 after buying an additional 416,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,434,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.83. 66,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,438. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.